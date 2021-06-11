Pantos One Day Trading Volume Hits $26,172.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Pantos has a market cap of $4.26 million and $26,172.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pantos has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00155843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.01128926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,695.17 or 0.99508766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

