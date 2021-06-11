Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. 673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 434,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $997.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.