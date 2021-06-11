Parachute Market Capitalization Tops $6.91 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. Parachute has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $186,583.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00061448 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001536 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 633,846,970 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

