Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PRGNF remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,919. Paragon Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.