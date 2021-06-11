Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRGNF remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,919. Paragon Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

