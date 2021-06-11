Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Down 4%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.49. 4,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 459,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $492.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 416,481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

