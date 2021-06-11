Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Tops $16.60 on Major Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and approximately $34.27 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $16.60 or 0.00045077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00172136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00196639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.01166850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,765.87 or 0.99813723 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

