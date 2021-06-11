PARSIQ Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001886 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $81.32 million and $957,947.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00127884 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.20 or 0.00751581 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

