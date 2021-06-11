Particl Market Capitalization Achieves $14.59 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last week, Particl has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $14.59 million and $14,528.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011747 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00479408 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,822,126 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,901 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

