Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director James M. Harrison Sells 65,000 Shares

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRTY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,189. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $207,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $3,803,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 546.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 109,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 92,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth $667,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRTY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

