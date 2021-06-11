Patientory Price Tops $0.0185 on Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $12,326.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

