Patron (PAT) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $3.34 million and $7,129.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00057645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.00761189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084718 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

