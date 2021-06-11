PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells $2,677,700.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,488,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,771. The stock has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.89 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

