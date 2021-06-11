PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Lindsell Train Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Lindsell Train Ltd reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,308,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 378,850 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 14.7% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of PayPal worth $1,046,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $269.43. 116,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,923. The company has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

