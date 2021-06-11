PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.03.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $269.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $316.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,319. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 53,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.