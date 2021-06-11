Paytomat 24 Hour Volume Reaches $427.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Paytomat coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Paytomat has a market cap of $54,655.41 and $427.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00155843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.01128926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,695.17 or 0.99508766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

