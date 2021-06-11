PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rose 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 9,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,756,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 520,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

