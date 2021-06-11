PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0457 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00766919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084696 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

