Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.13). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,688,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $19,432,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

