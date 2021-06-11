Peercoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,534.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $32.48 million and approximately $42,534.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000271 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,977,749 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

