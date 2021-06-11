Peet DeFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (PTE)

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $78,237.47 and approximately $1.31 million worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00005297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded down 94.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00158753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.01101912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,168.37 or 0.99965265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peet DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peet DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peet DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

