Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 5.8% Higher

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.36 and last traded at $112.23. 249,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,091,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 178.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 754,804 shares valued at $81,606,619. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

