Pendle (PENDLE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,872.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $4,872.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001930 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00055885 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00149971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00186790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.48 or 0.01112232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,761.74 or 1.00069099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

