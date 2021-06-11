Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.29. 2,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

