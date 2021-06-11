Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) CEO Joseph F. Coradino Sells 275,000 Shares

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) CEO Joseph F. Coradino sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $838,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PEI stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 114.33% and a negative return on equity of 132.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.