Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca Sells 26,000 Shares

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) CFO Mario C. Jr. Ventresca sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PEI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.47.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 114.33% and a negative return on equity of 132.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 72,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

