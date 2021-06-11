Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) EVP Sells $43,074.60 in Stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $43,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 1,598,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.47.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 114.33% and a negative return on equity of 132.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
