Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) EVP Sells $43,074.60 in Stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $43,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 1,598,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $246.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 114.33% and a negative return on equity of 132.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

