Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

NYSE:PNR opened at $67.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pentair has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

