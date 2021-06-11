Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $71.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

PNR opened at $67.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.15.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

