Peony Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $3,358.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00058494 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000589 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001544 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 9,908,346 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.