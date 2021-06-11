Peony Price Up 39.3% Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $1,822.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 9,861,746 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

