pEOS One Day Volume Reaches $118.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $1.47 million and $118.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057713 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00168637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00196312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.01162608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,849.33 or 0.99847399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

