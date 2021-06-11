Pepe Cash Tops One Day Volume of $787.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 89.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $787,271.77 and $787.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded 91.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00056914 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00162770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00193617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.01143394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,471.50 or 1.00389163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

