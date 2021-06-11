PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.23.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.38. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

