Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 1,422,567 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,422,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $5,690,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,739,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.01. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 338,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.