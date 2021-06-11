Peretz Schapiro Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) Stock

Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) insider Peretz Schapiro purchased 1,000,000 shares of Torian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$32,000.00 ($22,857.14).
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Torian Resources
