PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells $345,332.70 in Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70.

PKI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 669,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,727. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 63,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after buying an additional 141,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

