Peter Maag Sells 2,522 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,466 shares in the company, valued at $33,701,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

CDNA stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. 621,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,222. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.