Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Petrolia Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:BBLS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Petrolia Energy shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 300,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS)

Petrolia Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% working interests the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield consisting of approximately 2,604 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit covering an area of approximately 3,864 acres located in Chavez County, New Mexico.

