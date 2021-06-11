Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 25.84 ($0.34). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 25.26 ($0.33), with a volume of 10,038,810 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £999.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

