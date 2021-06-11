Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Short Interest Update

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 13th total of 739,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of PAHGF remained flat at $$6.13 during trading hours on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.58.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

