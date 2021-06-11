Phala.Network (PHA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00059838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00022179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.50 or 0.00799526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00086204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00045016 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.