PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Short Interest Down 99.7% in May

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PCHM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79. PharmChem has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%.

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

