Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Price Up 5%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $788.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.