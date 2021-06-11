Philip Morris International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

PM traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.06. 13,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

