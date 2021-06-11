Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $380.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,892.73 or 1.00100332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00031745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00374467 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00448556 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.48 or 0.00820714 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,129,350 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

