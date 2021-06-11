Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to announce sales of $2.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 million and the lowest is $1.83 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $11.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.06 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phunware by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 12.10. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.