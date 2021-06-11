PieDAO DEFI++ Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00010228 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $14,411.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00171412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00196983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.14 or 0.01185634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,870.48 or 1.00003045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

