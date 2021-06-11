Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.
NASDAQ PLL opened at $73.12 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
