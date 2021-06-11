Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $17,674.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

