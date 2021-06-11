Pillar Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.41 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $6,778.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00057272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00759264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084566 BTC.

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

