Pillar Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.41 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.41 million and $6,778.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 18% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00057272 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022108 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003313 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00759264 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084566 BTC.
Pillar Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “
Buying and Selling Pillar
